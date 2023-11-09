Autumn has returned to Green Country

TULSA, Okla — Autumn is back! Noticeably cooler today with highs struggling into the upper 50s. We’ll start with some sunshine, then look for clouds to increase quickly this morning becoming overcast by afternoon.

A storm system will track across Texas and southern parts of Oklahoma today and tonight. We’ll have a slight chance of rain along I-44, including Tulsa. Odds of rain will be higher as you go south. In fact, confidence is very high we’ll see rain along I-40 and southward today into tonight. Unfortunately, those of you north of I-44 that need the rain the most will likely remain dry.

We clear out for Friday and for the weekend as sunshine returns. Expect cool to chilly mornings with pleasant afternoons (low/mid 60s) Friday and into the weekend, including Veterans Day (Saturday). Right on track with average for this time of year!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

