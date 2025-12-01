Atlantic hurricane season ends with record-breaking Category 5 storms, but no US landfalls

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially concluded on Sunday, marking a year that produced 13 named storms, five hurricanes and four major hurricanes — but none of those storms made landfall in the U.S.

In its outlook forecast before the season began in June, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had predicted a 60% chance this hurricane season would be above normal and a 30% chance of it being an average season.

This year turned out to be average for the Atlantic, but it still made history in other ways.

Three Category 5 hurricanes formed during the season, representing the second-most on record for a single year. This milestone underscores the intensity of storms that developed in Atlantic waters.

In NOAA's original forecast, it predicted 13 to 19 named storms, with about half of those turning into hurricanes and 3 to 5 developing into major hurricanes. So it was pretty spot on for what actually occurred.

For the first time in a decade, no hurricane made direct landfall in the United States. Despite this, tropical systems still impacted mainland areas and caused significant damage.

Tropical Storm Chantal brought widespread destruction to the Carolinas, with six deaths linked to the storm. The system caused extensive property damage across the region.

Hurricanes that remained at sea also generated dangerous conditions along the East Coast. Rough surf from these offshore storms resulted in property damage in coastal communities.

The season's combination of intense storms and unusual tracking patterns highlights the unpredictable nature of Atlantic hurricane activity, even when overall numbers meet forecasting expectations.