Areas of Fog this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Mainly cloudy Tuesday morning with areas of fog, then clearing in the afternoon. The high reaching 77°. SW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

More showers and storms move in later Tuesday night as another front comes into the area.

Highs in the upper 60s behind the front on Wednesday along with mostly sunny skies.

A strong area of low pressure will be close to the state Wednesday through Friday bringing us gusty NW winds. Gusts could be between 35 and 45 mph.

Those winds will bring in colder temperatures. Highs around 60° Thursday and Friday with lows down to the 30s Friday and Saturday.

As of now, next weekend looks great with highs getting close to 70° on Saturday and close to 80° on Sunday. Morning lows really warm up by Sunday...near 50°.

