Areas Of Fog Monday Morning

*** DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR WASHINGTON, NOWATA, OSAGE, OTTAWA, CRAIG COUNTIES ***

Areas of patchy to dense fog this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid to low 80s with southeast winds 5-15 mph. Late tonight and through the overnight hours, showers and storms increase. Severe weather is possible with a wind, hail, flooding and a low tornado risk.

Rain gear needed throughout Tuesday as we expect multiple rounds of showers and storms. A wet day for the first full day of fall. Temperatures in the upper 60s in the morning and low 80s by the afternoon. Storms continue through Tuesday night. A front will move in Tuesday into Wednesday along with breezy north winds.

A few showers and storms Wednesday but most will be dry. A mix of sun and cloud with highs in the upper 70s and north winds 10-20 mph.

We go back to dry weather Thursday through the weekend with nice sunshine coming in. Lows from the upper 50s and low 60s and then highs in the upper 70s on Thursday and then low 80s Friday through the weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

