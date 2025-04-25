Areas Of Dense Fog For Some

*** DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR EASTERN COUNTIES UNTIL 8 AM ***

Scattered rain chances will continue this morning and afternoon however it does look limited so most will stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and calm north winds.

Keep the umbrella on hand as we see a wet start to the weekend. More widespread showers and storms expected Saturday morning and lingering throughout the day. Northeast winds 5-15 mph with highs in the low 70s.

Widely scattered showers and a few storms Sunday morning but most of the day looks dry. South winds 10-20 mph with highs in the upper 70s.

Most of Monday looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s along with gusty south winds. Stay weather aware and stay up to date with any changes as we do have a chance for strong to severe storms. As of now this would be late Monday into Tuesday.

More widespread rain for Tuesday so the rain gear will be needed. South winds becoming north 10-15 mph with highs in the upper 70s.

More rain chances Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s.

