Another Warm Day

TULSA, Okla. — Yet another pleasant afternoon for your Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Lots of sunshine with calm south winds. Get out and enjoy this weather!

We will see an increase in cloud coverage Wednesday as a weak cold front moves in. Expect gusty north winds with afternoon highs in the low 60s. As the front moves across Green Country we could see a few showers but most will stay dry.

Waking up Thursday morning in the upper 30s with sunshine returning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s along with northwest winds 5-15 mph.

Warmer for Friday with highs in the low 70s with the return of gusty southwest winds.

Staying dry for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

First part of Sunday looks dry before showers and a few thunderstorms increase. This will continue into Monday as well. Highs stay in the mid to low 60s.

Have a wonderful day!

