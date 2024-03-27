Another Cold Morning

***FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 10 AM***

Grab the coats once again this morning as temperatures fall in the 20s and low 30s. Clouds will increase by this evening with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles in our southwestern parts of the region.

After a chilly Thursday morning, southerly winds return that will boost temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s on Good Friday.

As of now Easter Weekend looks beautiful for any outdoor activities! Warm temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Our next storm system moves in Monday that will bring a chance for showers and storms. Still a few days out so stay with us for the latest updates.

