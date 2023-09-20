Unsettled, stormy stretch of weather

TULSA, Okla — Waking up to storms and locally heavy rain across Green Country. Expect these showers and storms to diminish toward midday, then look for isolated storms to redevelop this afternoon and early evening. Additional storms will remain possible overnight into tomorrow morning as well. A low-end wind and hail threat with any of the stronger storms that develop. Be advised that there will also be a localized flood threat.

Thursday morning’s storms will eventually give way to partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon. We will have another round of storms Thursday night into Friday morning.

The active weather pattern remains, with storms developing again Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Saturday’s storms may have a higher severe weather potential compared to what we have seen this week. We’ll fine-tune those chances as we get closer.

