Additional Showers and Storms for Sunday

***TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 9 AM FOR COUNTIES SOUTH & EAST OF SOUTH***

***FLOOD WATCH FOR THE ENTIRE FORECAST AREA THROUGH MONDAY EVENING***

(In total, we could see 2-6" of rain across the area from Saturday night through Monday night. Some isolated spots could see up to 8" or 9").

Mostly cloudy with additional chances of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday. Some could be strong to severe during the afternoon and evening with all hazards possible.

Highs today in the upper 60s. South winds 15-25 with gusts to around 35 mph.

More showers and storms on Monday. Some of those storm cells could once again be strong to severe in the afternoon and nighttime hours as well.

All modes of severe threats look possible including wind gusts 70-80 mph, quarter to half dollar hail and an elevated tornado threat.

Lows in the lower 60s with highs into the low 70s.

A cold front will move through overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Lows in the low 50s on Election Day Tuesday and then highs in the mid 60s. A lot of clouds look to stick around through the day with maybe some peaks of sun.

Mid-40s to start Wednesday morning and then upper 60s later in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies.

