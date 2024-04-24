Active spring weather pattern

TULSA, OKLA- — Today starts an extended period of very active weather, which will likely continue into the upcoming weekend. We're tracking a series of strong storm systems with multiple rounds of severe weather possible as well as the potential for heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

Scattered showers and storms increase late this morning from the west, and gradually shift northeast through the day. Tulsa's window for rain and thunder looks highest late-morning through the afternoon.

Overall the severe threat looks low for Wednesday, but a marginally strong to severe storm can't be ruled out with a low-end wind/hail threat. Temperatures will be tricky to forecast as they'll be highly dependent on the positioning of the rain through out the day. We'll forecast highs in the low 70s; However, where rain is occurring, expect temps to be cooler.

Storm chances will continue on Thursday as a warm front remains nearby. Highest chances may be north during the day, then we'll watch for more chances late Thursday night into Friday morning. Severe threat will be higher in western Oklahoma, but we'll monitor any storms that make a run toward us late Thursday night.

The potential for severe weather will increase for eastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas Friday and Saturday. Latest data suggests a severe threat may linger into Sunday afternoon as well. Ingredients do look favorable for severe storms, but there are still a few things that could limit the level of severe weather including the uncertain timing.

**There will likely be changes to the forecast as we get closer so stay tuned for the latest details**

