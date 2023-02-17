Abundant sunshine for your Friday

TULSA, Okla — Grab a coat to start your Friday as temps have dipped into the 20s this morning. Don't forget your sunglasses either with sunshine and blue skies dominating overhead. Despite the sun, temps will remain cooler than average with highs in the mid/upper 40s. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 20s to low 30s.

We'll start with sunshine Saturday, but expect clouds to increase in the afternoon. that will likely plateau our warm up in the afternoon, holding steady in the low/mid 50s with a gusty south breeze. Still a good day to be out, but not as sunny as what we'll see today.

Sunday will be the warmest of the weekend with temps reaching well into the 60s! If not for a gusty southwest wind, a perfect day for outdoor plans.

Mild to warm temps will remain the rule through the middle of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. the chance for showers and storms returns on Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west.

