Above Normal Temperatures

TULSA, Okla. — Staying cold this morning with highs in the afternoon near 50 degrees. Lots of sunshine with southwest winds. Quiet weather continues through the end of the week.

Mid to low 20s to start Wednesday morning with highs in the upper 40s by the afternoon. Still dry and sunny with calm northwest winds.

Much warmer for Thursday and Friday with some locations near 60 degrees!

Enjoy the warm-up as another Arctic cold front will blow through the region Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing colder air to Green Country for the weekend. A slim chance a couple of isolated showers develop as the front arrives, but most of us will remain dry.

Temperatures on Saturday will likely hold in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s and teens. An upper level system may bring a few snow flurries to the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. Still early so we will be monitoring as we get closer.

Highs Sunday will be stuck in the 20s with lows into early next week in the low teens to perhaps even some single digits. Wind chills will likely be colder. Get ready to bundle up again!

