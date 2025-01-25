Above Average Today, Below Normal Tomorrow

TULSA, OKLA — Staying above freezing in most locations this morning with highs this afternoon returning to the 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

A cold front will slide south this evening changing the wind direction from south to north, along with some low rain chances mainly for areas along and south of I-40.

Overnight lows around 30 degrees.

Cooler and cloudy for Sunday with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Monday and Tuesday look like pleasant days to start the work week with Tuesday's highs making a run into the 60s! We'll keep highs in the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday along with some sunshine.

Rain chances will begin to increase area wide Thursday into Friday, as an upper level system moves into the plains.

