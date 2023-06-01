Above average temps today and Friday

TULSA, Okla — For today, most of us will remain dry with only a few isolated pop-ups, that's about it. Tomorrow will be a near repeat of today, but our chances for storms will increase over the weekend, especially Saturday. Good news, the severe threat continues to look very low, but some locally heavy rain may occur with any slow moving storms.

Temps will remain just above average to finish the week with well into the 80s to near 90° today and Friday. A slight drop in temperatures is expected over the weekend with highs returning to the low/mid 80s Saturday and Sunday as the shower and storm chance expands.

As storm coverage lowers and we see more sun, temps look to go up again next week. Possible highs may reach the low 90s by the middle and end of next week.

