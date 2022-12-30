Above Average Temps to Finish the Week

TULSA, OKLA- — A mix of sun and clouds with the highs generally in the mid-50s, along with a light NE breeze.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 40s.

Overall pleasant conditions are expected to continue into the weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures topping out in the mid-60s for both tomorrow and New Year's Day Sunday.

An increasing chance of showers and storms on Monday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the 60s.

Behind that front, highs in the low 50s on Tuesday.

Then highs in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows back to the 20s starting Wednesday morning.

