Above Average Temps Remain

Next storm chance arrives Friday
Posted at 4:01 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 05:01:06-04

TULSA, Okla — Not many changes in the forecast as we remain stuck in a weather pattern favoring above average temperatures. Today highs will climb to near 90 with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Heat index values will once again reach the mid/upper 90s. Stay cool and hydrated.

Tomorrow will be a near repeat of today, and then we finally see a change on Friday. Not everyone will see rain, but a few spotty storms are possible in the morning, and then again in the afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe with a wind and hail threat.

Outdoor plans will be a go this weekend with some sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 80s. Can't rule out a shower or thunderstorm each day, but most of us will stay dry.

