Wonderful Wednesday For Outdoor Plans

TULSA, Okla — Southerly winds will keep temps running above average through Friday. While today won't be quite as warm as yesterday, most of us will see highs reaching the mid 70s this afternoon. Outdoor plans are a go! Lows tonight will still mild ranging from the mid 50s to near 60.

As moisture from the Gulf of Mexico increase, so will our clouds. We'll keep highs in the low to mid 70s tomorrow and again on Friday, but we'll also notice a lot more cloud cover.

With moisture in place and a cold front moving in on Friday, a few strong to severe storms will likely develop. Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest concern, but can't would not rule out a weak spin-up tornado or two. We'll be monitoring closely and stay weather aware Friday afternoon into Friday night. Storms will also bring beneficial rain with about 1"-3" of rain expected.

Good news, we clear out in time for the weekend! Expect a pleasant Saturday (mid 60s) and gorgeous Sunday (low/mid 70s) with lots of sun!

