A Windy and Warm Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Most of your Tuesday will be breezy and warm. Highs today should reach the mid/upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A cold front will slowly drop south into northern portions of Green Country tonight. Storms are expected to develop along the front late this afternoon, and then continue into tonight. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible with the strongest storms. As of now, it appears the highest chance of storms will be north of Tulsa, especially near the OK/KS line.

The front will continue its slow progression south through tomorrow, bringing the storm chances farther south with it. There will be a low-end wind and hail threat with the strongest storms tomorrow. Locally heavy rain may also cause a localized flood threat.

Storms may linger into Thursday morning south of Tulsa, but should clear the region Thursday afternoon.

High temps will hold in the 70s for highs to finish the week. Data isn't in great agreement, but we may see another chance of storms moving in for the weekend.

