A windy and warm Monday ahead

TULSA, Okla — The warm up continues today with gusty southerly winds giving temps a boost. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible today! Look for highs to range between 65-70F with a mix of clouds and sunshine. As a cold front approaches tonight, a few scattered showers and storms will likely develop.

Keep the umbrellas with you Tuesday and into Wednesday as off-and-on rain and even some thunder will be likely. No severe weather is expected, but rain will be heavy at times. Most of us will end up with about 1" to 3" of rain, but there may be a few isolated 4" to 5" amounts in southeast parts of the region. Rain will move out Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will remain cold as the rain moves through. Highs in the 40s Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Temps will warm back in the 50s on Thursday only for another frontal system to cool us off on Friday. There will be a slight chance we get a few showers or even snowflakes Friday, but won't be a big deal if we even see it.

The weekend looks dry with another chance of rain arriving Sunday night into next Monday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --