A windy and mild Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Hold on to your hats today with as a south breeze will gust in the 20 to 30 mph range today. Temperatures will remain comfortable with highs in the mid 60s and a mix of clouds and a bit of sun. South winds and clouds will hold temperatures up tonight with lows by daybreak staying in the low/mid 50s. Most of us will stay dry, but a few isolated showers are possible.

Expect more sunshine Thursday with a southwest breeze producing gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Despite recent rainfall, vegetation is dormant so the grass fire risk will have to be monitored as humidity levels drop. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s will be common Friday afternoon. Friday looks gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

A cool down is expected into the weekend, and confidence is increasing we’ll see some rain Sunday as a storm system sweeps across the Southern Plains. Rain chances should increase Saturday night and remain into Sunday night. High temperatures will go from the 50s on Saturday to low 40s on Sunday. Temps will be borderline whether or not any snow tries to mix with the rain before moving out Sunday night into early Monday morning. We’ll continue to monitor over the next few days.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

