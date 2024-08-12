A Wet Start to the Day

TULSA, Okla — Showers and storms continue to push east and southeast this morning but eventually most will be dry. Flooded roadways will continue to be a concern with the heavy amount of rain we have seen so far! Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 80s but it will feel muggy with calm south winds.

Isolated showers possible to the north early Tuesday morning but most will be dry. Slowly warming up in the mid 90s by the afternoon.

A hot Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s! Heat index values back in the triple digits.

Most of Thursday looks dry but a few showers could develop later in the day through early Friday morning. Highs will remain hot in the upper 90s.

This weekend looks toasty with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s.

A few locations heading back to school this week so make sure you are stayed cool and hydrated!!

