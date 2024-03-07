A wet and stormy finish to the week

TULSA, Okla — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely through the morning hours. While the overall severe weather threat will not be very high, we still can’t rule out a marginal severe threat for gusty winds and 1” diameter hail. A break in the activity looks likely this afternoon across the metro. Higher chances of rain will remain in southeast parts of the region. Also look for new storm develop in northwest areas (Pawnee, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Chautauqua (KS), and Montgomery (KS) Counties) this afternoon and evening. A damaging wind and hail threat will exist with any stronger storms.

Another round of scattered to widespread rain and storms will move in overnight into early Friday morning. As a cold front moves though, the threat for storms will push more toward southeast parts of the region in the late afternoon and evening with a slight risk of severe storms. Damaging wind and hail will be the primary concerns, but the tornado risk is not zero.

Between a few rounds of rain, a half inch to inch and a half of rain will be possible, but there could be some localized spots, especially southeast, that pick up over 2” of rain.

The system clears out just in time for the weekend with cooler temps sweeping in behind it. Saturday looks to be our coolest day over the next few with highs in the mid 50s despite some sunshine. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s on Sunday with some 70s looking likely next week!

