A warmer Wednesday across Green Country

Fire risk is up slightly today with dry conditions and south to southwest breeze
Above average temperatures will be the rule into the weekend. Only a slight shower or sprinkle chance northeast today of Tulsa later today.
Posted at 4:37 AM, Oct 18, 2023
TULSA, Okla — Not as cool to start out Wednesday, and we’ll warm up this afternoon as well. South to southwest winds at 10-20 mph will elevate the fire risk as temps climb well into the 70s to near 80.

A weak cold front will sweep through this evening bringing a small chance of a few sprinkles or showers north and east of Tulsa. With very little moisture to work with, anything that develops will not amount to much. Lows tonight will fall back into the 45-50 degree range for daybreak tomorrow.

Highs will remain in the mid 70s with some sunshine tomorrow, then climb back to near 80F Friday and Saturday. The weather will cooperate for Oktoberfest this weekend and Tulsa BooHaha on Saturday!

