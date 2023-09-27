Watch Now
A warm Wednesday with lots of sun

Above average temperatures will remain through the upcoming weekend
Temperatures will remain above average into the weekend, and our next storm chances not arriving until the middle or end of next week.
Posted at 4:30 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 06:56:21-04

TULSA, Okla — A lather, rinse, and repeat forecast! Very little change is expected as we finish out the week and go into the weekend. Look for highs the next few days across Green Country in the upper 80s and low 90s along with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will hold in the 60s. Outdoor plans are a go with a warm start to the Tulsa State Fair!

Rain chances look nil through the weekend. Our next chance of any storms may hold off until the middle or end of next week.

