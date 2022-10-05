A Warm Wednesday; Late Week Cool Down

TULSA, Okla — All eyes are on the Autumn cool down at the end of the week. Until then, we have two warm days to enjoy! Highs Wednesday and Thursday will reach the mid 80s. We'll notice more clouds mixing through, and a few sprinkles are possible through midday along and north of I-44.

A weak front moves through later today shifting the wind direction from southwest to north, but a stronger push of cooler air moves in Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs Friday will likely range in the upper 60s to mid 70s with a gusty northeast wind.

Saturday will likely be the coolest of the next few days with highs holding near 70. A nice Autumn day! Sunday's highs should reach the mid/upper 70s. Overall, your weekend plans look good!

As moisture returns with southerly flow, we'll see a chance of showers returning to Green Country early next week. Right now the rain does not look like it'll be heavy, but we'll take any chance we can get.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --