A Warm Up On The Way This Week

TULSA, Okla — Lots of sunshine for your Tuesday. Temps will warm up more than what we saw yesterday with highs nearing 90 this afternoon. Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen.

Southerly winds will increase this week allowing temps to warm up, and eventually a bit of humidity to return as well. High temps will reach the low 90s tomorrow through Friday, with a few mid 90s possible over the weekend. Despite the increase of moisture, an overall quiet weather pattern will leave us little to no chance for rain through the weekend. Stay cool and hydrated for any weekend plans you may have.

Next chance of storms may not arrive until the middle or end of next week.

