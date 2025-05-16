A Warm Friday

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine for Friday with most of us staying dry for any outdoor plans. Afternoon highs climbing in the upper 80s with breezy southwest winds. An isolated strong to severe storm is still possible mainly for our eastern counties in the morning and our southeast counties in the afternoon.

The weekend looks busy across the area with storms possible each day. Some could be strong to severe, but we don't expect a complete washout. Lows in the upper 50s Saturday with highs in the mid to low 80s. Sunday lows look to stay in the mid 60s with highs in the mid 80s. Right now, it appears the highest storm chances will develop along a stalled front in southern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon, but then those storms will track northeast toward us Saturday evening and night. On Sunday, the highest severe threat may stay over western and central Oklahoma initially in the afternoon and early evening, but what develops out there will move into our region by Sunday night with all threats possible.

The severe threat will remain on Monday and may set up closer to home Monday afternoon and evening compared to the weekend. We are still a few days out so we'll fine tune those timing details as we get closer. All severe threats do look possible. Chances for storms will continue into at least Tuesday morning before we dry out later in the day.

Monday will be warm with highs well into the 80s, but we'll cool down mid week with below average temperatures likely Tuesday-Thursday.

Stay tuned for the latest severe weather updates as we get closer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

