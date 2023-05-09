A warm and muggy Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Our chances for showers and storms are looking lower for your Tuesday morning and afternoon plans, but they will increase this evening and into tonight.

For this afternoon, look for lots of sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 80s with a light south-southeast wind. Outdoor plans will be a go! A complex of showers and storms will move from Kansas into Green Country this evening into tonight. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main severe concern. Storms will eventually weaken, but there is doubt how far they'll get before that happens. Right now storms look likely on the KS/OK line, to a moderate chance along HWY 412 (including Tulsa), and lower chances down to I-40.

An upper level low will move out of Texas and into Arkansas and Oklahoma tomorrow bringing a returning chance for showers and storms Wednesday, especially south/east. These storms should stay below severe levels, but the severe threat may come back up again Thursday into Thursday night as yet another storm system moves in from the west.

The unsettled weather pattern will remain into Mother's Day weekend with continuing chances of showers and storms. Don't cancel plans, but keep an eye to the sky and have an umbrella ready to go.

