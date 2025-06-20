A Very Humid Friday

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start to Friday with temperatures in the upper 70s. The majority of the day will be toasty with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105° with mostly sunny skies and southwest winds 10-20 mph.

The first full day of summer will be tomorrow and it is looking just as hot. Look for highs Saturday in the low 90s with heat index up to 102°. Sunny skies with gusty south winds up to 30 mph.

Similar conditions for Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 90s. South winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs next week in the low 90s with lows in the lower to the mid 70s. South winds will continue. There could be a few showers on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday...however the chances are too low to be confident at this time.

Have a great weekend and stay hydrated!

