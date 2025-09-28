A Toasty Sunday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — Another toasty afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Lots of sunshine and calm winds. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

A long stretch of quiet weather expected the next few days. Highs remain well above average in the mid to upper 80s through next weekend. Morning lows in the low 60s with calm southerly winds.

Stay hydrated and apply that sunscreen if you are going to be outside!

