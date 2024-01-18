A Thursday thaw with lots of sunshine

TULSA, Okla — Below average temperatures continue today, but a little warmer compared to yesterday! Look for highs in the mid 40s Thursday afternoon with sunshine, a few clouds, and a light west to north to northwest breeze. Our next cold front arrives this evening with a gusty north breeze and drop in temps!

Lows Friday morning will fall into the low/mid teens with wind chills in the single digits to below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Craig, Ottawa, and Delaware Counties Friday morning. Despite abundant sunshine, Friday afternoon temps will hold in the mid 20s. Bundle up! Cold temperatures will remain through the weekend with lows in the single digits Saturday morning, highs in the mid 20s Saturday afternoon, and then mid 30s on Sunday.

Good chance we’ll need an umbrella next week with what could be a several waves of rain, but we may see freeing rain and light ice accumulations at the onset late Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will be near or just below freezing as precipitation moves in. It is possible Monday morning’s drive could be slick. Expect updates as we get closer.

Temperatures will gradually climb above freezing by midday allowing any icing to chance to rain. We’ll stay above freezing the rest of the week so any additional precipitation will be of the liquid variety.

