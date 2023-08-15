A terrific Tuesday with below average temps

TULSA, Okla — Gorgeous and pleasant weather expected for your Tuesday! After a "cool for August" start, temps this afternoon will climb into the low/mid 80s with a light north breeze and a lot of sunshine! Expect another cool night with lows ranging from mid 50s to low 60s Wednesday morning.

As southerly winds return, temps will start to warm back up. Wednesday afternoon highs will inch closer to 90F, and then well into the 90s to finish the week.

The weekend looks hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. It’s likely heat index values will exceed 105F. Despite the cool down to start this week, summer is not done.

Rain chances look slim to none this week and weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure settles over the Plains.

