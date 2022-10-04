A Terrific Tuesday Across Green Country

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go for your Tuesday! Like yesterday, we'll warm up quickly into the mid 80s this afternoon with sunshine and some high level cirrus clouds filtering through. Lows tonight will hold in the mid/upper 50s.

A cold front will approach tomorrow. There is a small chance a few showers or sprinkles develop tomorrow morning along and north of HWY 60, but don't get too excited, it won't amount to much if anything at all. We'll keep highs in the 80s tomorrow and again on Thursday.

A stronger push of Autumn air arrives Friday with highs holding in the low/mid 70s! Expect a cool night for Friday night football. Saturday will likely be our coolest afternoon with highs struggling to make it to 70. Mid/upper 70s return on Sunday as we finish out the Tulsa State Fair on a good note!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --