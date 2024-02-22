A sunny, pleasant, and breezy Thursday

TULSA, Okla — After a record warm Wednesday, a cold front will sweep across eastern Oklahoma today bringing gusty north winds and cooler temperatures. That said, still quite mild and pleasant for February standards! Look for highs today and tomorrow in the upper 60s to low 70s along with some sunshine today and for Friday. Low temps Friday morning will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ve been stuck on a trend of cool weekends recently, but that will not be the case for the upcoming weekend! Highs should at least climb to near 70 Saturday with mid/upper 70s on Sunday! Both days look beautiful for outdoor plans!

Monday and Tuesday look to be near record warmth with highs in the low 80s. A cold front may bring a chance of storms by Tuesday evening and drop temperatures by as much as 30 degrees next for Wednesday.

