A Sunny and Seasonably Hot Thursday

TULSA, Okla — Temperatures have gradually gotten warmer each day this week, and that will continue today. We'll call it a seasonably hot day with highs in the low/mid 90s and lots of sunshine. Thankfully, heat index values stay in chance today.

Gulf of Mexico moisture will be increasing tomorrow and into the 4th of July weekend. Even though forecast highs temps will remain about the same through Sunday, heat index values will increase. For Saturday and Sunday it'll feel closer to the 100F-105F range. Heat index values may exceed 105F on the Fourth. Stay hydrated and cool for any outdoor plans you may have.

Storm chances don't look great, but we'll keep a slight chance in the for Sunday and the 4th of July. Most of us stay dry and hot, but keep an eye to the sky just in case. No severe weather is expected.

As a strong ridge of high pressure builds over us next week, temps will only get hotter! Much of next week may see highs of 100F or above!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --