A sunny and magnificent Monday

TULSA, Okla — Beautiful Autumn weather will remain throughout the week! For today look for sunshine, a few clouds, and highs near 70. Outdoor plans are a go! Lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

No major changes are expected through Thursday with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s and a few passing clouds. A cold front will likely arrive Friday morning knocking temps down into the low/mid 60s on Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the nice stretch!

A storm system makes its way into the Plains over the weekend. Timing is key to our rain chances, but we’ll bump up the chance of rain and even some thunder as early as Sunday, and that may linger into next Monday as well.

