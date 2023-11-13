Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A sunny and magnificent Monday

The beautiful stretch of weather will continue through the rest of the work week
Posted at 4:36 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 05:36:11-05

TULSA, Okla — Beautiful Autumn weather will remain throughout the week! For today look for sunshine, a few clouds, and highs near 70. Outdoor plans are a go! Lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

No major changes are expected through Thursday with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s and a few passing clouds. A cold front will likely arrive Friday morning knocking temps down into the low/mid 60s on Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the nice stretch!

A storm system makes its way into the Plains over the weekend. Timing is key to our rain chances, but we’ll bump up the chance of rain and even some thunder as early as Sunday, and that may linger into next Monday as well.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018