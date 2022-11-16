A Sunny And Chilly Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — A frosty start to Wednesday! May need to scrape off the windshield if you are parked outside. Temperatures will remain chilly this afternoon with lots of sunshine highs in the mid 40s. A gusty north breeze will make it feel a bit colder too. As winds calm down tonight, temps will drop into he low/mid 20s by daybreak.

A southwest breeze will give temps an extra boost tomorrow...highs in the low/mid 50s! Still below average for mid November, but warmer than the last few days. On the heals of the Thursday warmup, another cold front sweeps in from the north tomorrow evening.

Bundle up Friday! Cold and blustery conditions will prevail. We'll have lots of clouds, and perhaps a few flurries possible too. No snow accumulation is expected. Friday's cold blast will be short-lived as we'll rebound over the weekend. Mornings will be cold, and afternoons will be cool. Mid/upper 40s Saturday and Mid 50s on Sunday. We'll still need sweaters, coats, and jackets, but we'll soak in lots of sunshine as well.

