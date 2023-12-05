A sunny and breezy Tuesday ahead

TULSA, Okla — Tuesday is shaping up to be a near replay of Monday with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s! That said, the wind will be gustier today out of the north to northwest. Grab a coat tonight. Many of us will likely see a light freeze Wednesday morning.

We’ll warm up close to 60 Wednesday, and into the 60s to finish the week Thursday and Friday. As a cold front approaches from the west Friday night, we’ll add a chance of showers and storms, especially east. There may be a small window for a few strong storms east of HWY 69 overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Behind the front, Saturday looks cold with highs in the 40s and gusty northwest winds.

Data is less aggressive with wrap-around rain on Saturday, but we'll keep the clouds and hold on to a slight chance of a few showers. Skies will clear out for Sunday with seasonably cool to chilly temps.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

