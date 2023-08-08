A stormy morning to a dry afternoon

TULSA, Okla — The active weather pattern continues! We have waken up to another round of storms this morning. Rain has been locally heavy along I-40, but like yesterday we'll dry out for any afternoon and evening plans you may have. Temps will be comfortable with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

More storms will be possible tonight into early Wednesday morning with a marginal severe threat for wind and hail. Depending on the timing of tomorrow's system, we could see a few severe storms tomorrow afternoon and evening as well with a wind, hail, and low tornado threat. We'll continue to monitor any changes and adjustments to Wednesday PM's storm chances.

Temperatures will warm up as we finish the week with highs reaching the low/mid 90s. We’ll keep a lingering storm chance into the weekend with highs staying in the low/mid 90s.

