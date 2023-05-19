A stormy finish to the work week

TULSA, Okla — Grab the umbrella! Scattered showers and storms are likely north of I-40 this morning. No severe weather with these, but many of us may have a wet morning drive. By Friday afternoon, the atmosphere will have a chance to destabilize south of I-44 and redevelopment of storms will be possible. While not a classic severe weather setup, a few strong to marginally severe storms may be possible with a wind and hail threat. The severe threat will push into southeast Oklahoma this evening and likely clear out forecast area by sunset or just after. Keep an eye to the sky just in case.

Good news, rain and moisture move out in time giving an absolutely gorgeous weekend! Look for some sunshine and below average temperatures for your Saturday and Sunday plans!

Pleasant conditions continue through the start of next week with at least some slight shower and storm chances returning by the middle of the week. Very warm and muggy weather will be back by week's end.

