Soaker on the way for Monday

TULSA, Okla — A soaker is on the way for the first half of Monday. Grab the umbrella! Widespread rain and thunder will diminish to a few showers by late afternoon and evening. Temps today won’t move much holding in the low/mid 40s this afternoon. A few isolated showers or even snow showers will be possible tonight. No accumulation is expected with lows near freezing.

The chance for flurries and snow showers will remain north of I-40 Tuesday morning with little to no accumulation. A cold and blustery day with highs in the upper 30s.

Take advantage of Wednesday and Thursday, as we’ll enjoy a couple of nice days! Some sunshine and highs in the 50s can be expected!

Colder air arrives Friday with a chance of light snow. As of now, any snowfall amounts look light at best. Frigid air will continue to filter in over the weekend as highs will hold in the 20s with lows in the teens Sunday morning. Data is hinting we could see a winter storm system bring snow sometime Sunday PM into next Monday, but it is still early, and we’ll continue to monitor. Either way, temperatures look to remain well below average to start next week.

