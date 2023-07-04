A seasonably hot and humid Fourth of July

TULSA, Okla — The pool or lake will be a great spot to be! Seasonably hot weather will be the rule for the Fourth of July with high temps in the low/mid-90s. Heat index values will likely exceed 100-degrees.

Can’t rule out an isolated storm or two today, but coverage will be less than yesterday, and most of us will remain dry. Fireworks displays look great tonight as temps fall through the 80s!

One more hot day Wednesday, and keep the umbrella on standby as chances for showers and storms will go up. Chances for showers and storms look to be even higher Thursday and Friday, especially in the overnight to morning hours. Chances for storms combined with a cold front moving in will keep temps below average to finish the week...highs in the 80s!

Temps will rebound back into the low/mid 90s over the weekend, with a chance of showers and storms remaining.

