A Return of Winter-Like Temps

TULSA, OKLA- — Increasing clouds today with the return of winter-like temperatures. Daytime highs mainly in the upper 30s with a brisk northeasterly wind flow.

Chilly evening ahead with overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Our feels like temps tomorrow morning likely to dip down into the single digits under a partly cloudy sky.

Daytime highs return to the upper 30s with some wintry precipitation possible tomorrow night and into early Thursday morning.

The latest data indicating some light snow potential as well with only minor accumulations possible at this time.

Highs in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s this next weekend.

