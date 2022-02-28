A Quiet & Pleasant Finish to February

TULSA, OKLA- — Spring-like weather is in the forecast this work week!

Mostly to partly sunny Monday with highs in the low to mid-60s and a moderate southerly wind flow.

Quiet evening ahead with overnight lows in the mid to lower 30s.

Seventy degree warmth is on tap for tomorrow

with afternoon highs in the low 70s, under a mostly sunny sky.

Warmer and windy weather for Wednesday with max temps peaking in the upper 70s.

This stretch of 70 degree warmth is expected to linger through the remainder of the work week.

A front looks likely to blow in over the upcoming weekend with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s on Saturday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --