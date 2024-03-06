A quiet and comfortable Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Wednesday is shaping up to be a pleasant and comfortable day with clouds, a bit of sun, and afternoon highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s. Outdoor plans are a go! Morning clouds could be slow to clear in spots and areas that see more sunshine this afternoon will be warmer.

Look for an active finish to the week with chances for showers and storms going up overnight into early Thursday morning. The first of what could be a few rounds of rain through Friday. While the overall severe weather threat will not be very high, we still can’t rule out a marginal severe threat for gusty winds and 1” diameter hail. Umbrellas will be needed to finish out the week. A half inch to inch and a half of rain will be possible, but there could be some localized spots that pick up a little more or less.

The system clears out just in time for the weekend with cooler temps sweeping in behind it. Saturday looks to be our coolest day over the next few with highs in the mid 50s despite some sunshine. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s on Sunday with some 70s looking likely next week!

