A Pleasant Sunday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — A cold start to Sunday with a nice afternoon in store. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s with breezy south winds. Increasing clouds throughout the day with isolated showers late tonight.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible mainly overnight. Rain should clear the area Monday morning as a front moves in. As of now severe threat looks to remain low. Highs in the low 60s with breezy north winds and mostly sunny skies.

We'll enjoy another nice day Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. The busy pattern will bring another cold front into Green Country by Tuesday evening with chillier air arriving in the middle of next week. Isolated showers possible overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Highs Wednesday will hold in the upper 40s and lows Thursday morning will fall into the 20s. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine with high temps warming back into the 50s by the end of the week.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

