A Nice Thursday Ahead!

TULSA, Okla — Today we get a break from the storms! Be mindful of some patchy fog heading out for the morning drive; Otherwise, expect a nice Thursday with some sunshine and highs in the low/mid 80s.

Our storm chances come up again Friday morning as another complex rolls through Green Country. Severe weather is possible with a damaging wind and hail threat. With recent heavy rain, any additional heavy rain will also cause a localized flood threat.

Keep your outdoor plans for Friday afternoon and evening as storms will clear quickly in the morning. Afternoon highs should return to the mid 80s with clearing skies.

Data has been consistent with bringing summertime heat and humidity to Green Country this weekend into next week. Highs should reach well into the 90s Sunday and into next week. Heat index values in the 100-105 degree range look likely as well. Here comes summer!

