A Nice Thanksgiving Day

TULSA, Okla. — A cold start to this Thanksgiving morning with temperatures in the mid to low 30s. Coats needed with lots of sunshine and calm winds. Highs across the area in the 50s!

A frigid Friday morning with temperatures in the 30s. Bundle up for any Black Friday shopping! We will see an increase in clouds with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10-20 mph with rain showers late Friday night and overnight as the next storm system moves in.

Rain showers with maybe some t-storms will be around Saturday. Lows in the 40s with highs in the 50s. Temps should drop late afternoon into the evening as a strong cold front sweeps through with gusty winds.

Sunday is looking dry, partly cloudy, and cold. Lows behind the front in the mid 20s with highs in the upper 30s. A breezy north wind.

We may see a light wintry mix or light snow in the region for Monday. At this time, this isn't looking like a big storm by any means, but could be enough for some impacts. Keep in min, being a few days out uncertainty still exists to how this may play out. We'll continue to refine our forecast over the next couple of days as we get a look at newer data. Lows in the 20s with highs stuck in the 30s.

As of now, it looks like we'll be back to dry weather on Tuesday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!

