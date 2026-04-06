A Nice Start To The Week

TULSA, Okla. — A cool start this Monday morning with a few areas in the upper 30s. By the afternoon, highs in the low 70s with clear skies and calm winds. Great day for any outdoor activities.

Morning lows Tuesday in the mid 40s with highs in the low 70s. Staying dry with partly cloudy skies and south winds 10-20 mph.

A nice Wednesday morning with temperatures near 50° and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies and south winds 10-20 mph.

Increase in clouds Thursday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Breezy south winds with a slight chance for isolated showers in the evening. Most of the day looks dry.

More scattered showers and storms Friday and continue through the weekend. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with breezy south winds. There is a chance we will have some severe weather as well, but we are too far away to know any specifics. We'll work out those details as we go through the week.

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