A Mostly Sunny And Hot Friday

TULSA, Okla — Shorts and short-sleeves will be the rule today as temps climb into the mid 90s this afternoon. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine, but some clouds will mix in by midday and into the afternoon. While most of us will stay dry, an isolated pop-up shower or storm can't be ruled out along or east of HWY 69.

Temps will remain toasty for Friday Night Live. Near 90 at kick-off with temps falling into the low 80s and upper 70s by the end of tonight's games.

Storm chances will increase as we finish out the weekend. Saturday will be similar to today, then look for a higher chance of storms popping up Sunday afternoon and evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few stronger storms will be possible. Damaging wind and hail will be the primary concerns. Keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans.

Not a washout, but we'll keep a chance of storms into early next week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --